L & S Advisors Inc Sells 9,228 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

GE stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.93. The stock has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

