Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 345,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.