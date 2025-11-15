Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.5%
NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 345,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $8.15.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
