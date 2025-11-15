OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.2%

OCCIN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

