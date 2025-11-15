Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PRQ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,165. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$233.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.48.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

