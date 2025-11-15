Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PRQ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,165. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$233.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.48.
About Petrus Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.