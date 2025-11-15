Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLH. Barclays dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.58.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.90. 493,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,492. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.95. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

