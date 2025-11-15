Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Issues Earnings Results

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 1,320.31%.

Astrotech Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ASTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,668. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astrotech

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 220,410 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $1,571,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

