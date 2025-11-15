AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

AIRO Group Stock Performance

AIRO traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. AIRO Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of AIRO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AIRO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Insider Activity at AIRO Group

In other news, Chairman Chirinjeev Kathuria sold 405,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $7,053,975.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,650,710 shares in the company, valued at $63,485,846.90. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Burns sold 179,800 shares of AIRO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $3,126,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,618,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,532.78. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,097,026 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,282.

Institutional Trading of AIRO Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AIRO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

AIRO Group Company Profile

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

