Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.32

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Orica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

