Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14. The company has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

