Union Savings Bank Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,934,000 after buying an additional 8,568,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,630,000 after buying an additional 4,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $98.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

