Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Medtronic by 144.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $99.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

