Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. UBS Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.