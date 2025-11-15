Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,227.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,655 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $73,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5%

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

