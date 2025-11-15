Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 1,947 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 45.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

