Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 2.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,599,484,000 after acquiring an additional 480,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $956,986,000 after buying an additional 1,103,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,032,000 after acquiring an additional 419,199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $755,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 356.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 592.59%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

