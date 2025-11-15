OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 99.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $127.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

