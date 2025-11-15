Intech Investment Management LLC Has $23.66 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $549.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.51 and its 200-day moving average is $503.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

