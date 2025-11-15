Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 15.4% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Union Savings Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $33,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.