Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Head-To-Head Contrast

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Berry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $59.79 billion 1.89 $9.25 billion $7.07 12.93 Berry $776.50 million 0.35 $19.25 million ($1.18) -2.94

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ConocoPhillips and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 6 18 0 2.75 Berry 2 2 0 0 1.50

ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus price target of $115.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Berry has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given ConocoPhillips’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Berry.

Dividends

ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 15.26% 14.60% 7.68% Berry -12.42% 2.95% 1.37%

Risk & Volatility

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Berry on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

