Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Solgold Price Performance

SLGGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Solgold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Solgold alerts:

About Solgold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Solgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.