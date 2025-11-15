iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,522,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after buying an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

