Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Heritage Media Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS OLVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -2.20. Heritage Media has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

About Heritage Media

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

