WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 87,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $549.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.18. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

