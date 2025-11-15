Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $294,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VOT opened at $279.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.