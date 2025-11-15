Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 17,121 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $66.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

