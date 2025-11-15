WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

