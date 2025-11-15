Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) vs. AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) and Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo and Halfords Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AB Volvo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo 8.47% 22.66% 6.10% Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AB Volvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo 2 2 1 1 2.17 Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AB Volvo and Halfords Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares AB Volvo and Halfords Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo $49.84 billion 1.14 $4.77 billion $2.03 13.81 Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.19 -$42.87 million N/A N/A

AB Volvo has higher revenue and earnings than Halfords Group.

Dividends

AB Volvo pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Halfords Group pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. AB Volvo pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

AB Volvo has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halfords Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AB Volvo beats Halfords Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Halfords Group

(Get Free Report)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.