Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 682 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $214.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

