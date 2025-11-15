Medifast (NYSE:MED) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Head to Head Survey

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) and Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Celsius has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Celsius shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 2 3 20 0 2.72 Medifast 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Celsius and Medifast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Celsius presently has a consensus price target of $62.95, indicating a potential upside of 47.11%. Medifast has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.05%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Medifast.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 7.91% 36.88% 10.24% Medifast 0.76% 2.00% 1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celsius and Medifast”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $2.13 billion 5.19 $145.07 million $0.10 427.90 Medifast $429.70 million 0.29 $2.09 million $0.01 1,137.50

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than Medifast. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celsius beats Medifast on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names. The company markets its products through point-of-sale transactions, as well as through ecommerce platform. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

