MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 724 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

