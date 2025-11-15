BTIG Research Cuts Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Price Target to $3.00

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Spectral AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

Spectral AI stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Spectral AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectral AI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectral AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectral AI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectral AI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectral AI in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

