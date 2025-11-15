Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 742,447 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,447 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Grab worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,114,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,675 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,443,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,511,000 after buying an additional 3,422,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grab by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,027,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998,293 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Grab by 50.6% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 35,148,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,514 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,063,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Grab Stock Down 2.3%

GRAB opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

