ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 984,599 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

