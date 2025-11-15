WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 124 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $493.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.60 and its 200 day moving average is $516.90.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

