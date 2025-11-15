Inv Vk Pa Valu (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:VPV opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Inv Vk Pa Valu in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 9.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

