Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a 33.3% increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $18.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

COF opened at $210.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.77.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

