Igor Griendt Acquires 4,695 Shares of Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Igor Griendt purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.05.
Catapult Group International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.02.
About Catapult Group International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Catapult Group International
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Catapult Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catapult Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.