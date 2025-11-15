Igor Griendt Acquires 4,695 Shares of Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Igor Griendt purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.05.

Catapult Group International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.02.

About Catapult Group International

Catapult Group International Ltd, a sports data and analytics company, provides sporting teams and athletes with detailed, real-time data and analytics designed to optimize athlete performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. It operates through three segments: Performance & Health, Tactics & Coaching, and Media & Other.

