Reviewing Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) & Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercraft Boat has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Mastercraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -4.24% N/A -4.92% Mastercraft Boat 5.50% 8.09% 5.73%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.49 billion 1.25 -$118.90 million ($0.28) -26.71 Mastercraft Boat $287.85 million 1.05 $7.04 million $0.97 19.16

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Mastercraft Boat”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastercraft Boat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercraft Boat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Mastercraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Mastercraft Boat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peloton Interactive and Mastercraft Boat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 1 7 8 0 2.44 Mastercraft Boat 0 6 1 1 2.38

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $9.95, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.72%. Given Peloton Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Mastercraft Boat.

Summary

Mastercraft Boat beats Peloton Interactive on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating. Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee.

