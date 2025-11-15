Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Stake Cut by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

