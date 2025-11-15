804 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE HLT opened at $269.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.48 and a 200 day moving average of $262.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

