AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

