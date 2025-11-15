2,376 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 521,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0%

BURL stock opened at $280.14 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

