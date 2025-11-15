Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $646,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $322.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $292.97 and a 12-month high of $352.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.53 and a 200-day moving average of $319.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

