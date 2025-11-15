Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.88% and a negative net margin of 533,640.00%.
Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%
Shares of MDNA opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$118.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03.
