Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.88% and a negative net margin of 533,640.00%.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of MDNA opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$118.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

