HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$18.81 million for the quarter. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.27% and a negative net margin of 38.70%.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2%

HLS stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$155.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.44. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.

