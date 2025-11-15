1,825 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 13.7% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 447,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,036,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,157.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 23,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Stryker Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:SYK opened at $362.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

