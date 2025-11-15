Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $3,900,134,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Bank of America raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.89.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $257.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.05 and its 200 day moving average is $218.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 527,336 shares in the company, valued at $123,132,956. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

