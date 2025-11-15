Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $564,000 Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,544 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

