10,800 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

