Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pool Price Performance
POOL opened at $242.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.05. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $241.90 and a 12-month high of $395.60.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
